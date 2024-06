A fire destroyed a home in North Falmouth, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Deshon Drive.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.