Massachusetts

Small plane upside down in Merrimack River after apparent crash

The area is close to Lawrence Municipal Airport

By Asher Klein

A small plane overturned in the Merrimack River between North Andover and Methuen on Monday, June 17, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A small plane was seen overturned in Massachusetts' Merrimack River on Monday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear how it ended up upside down in the river, between North Andover and Methuen, or if anyone was hurt. The area is close to Lawrence Municipal Airport.

First responders were seen on a bank of the river. Some took a North Andover Fire Department boat to the plane.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities for more information on what happened. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

