Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Misled by GPS

Family Stranded for 7 Hours After Following GPS Onto Snowmobile Trail

The driver ignored posted signs and ended up sliding off the road, authorities say

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

137788228
Getty Images/Flickr RF

A family was stranded for nearly seven hours in northern New Hampshire after their minivan got stuck on a snowmobile trail.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game department says two adults and five children from Burlington, Massachusetts, were trying to get from the Bretton Woods ski area to a hotel on Saturday when their vehicle's GPS directed them to a seasonal road that is only open to snowmobiles in winter.

Authorities say the driver ignored posted signs and ended up sliding off the road.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 16 mins ago

Dolphins Stun Patriots at Gillette

Pembroke Accident 2 hours ago

Driver Arrested for OUI in 2-Car Pembroke Crash: Police

Rescue crews used an ATV and snowmobiles to bring the family to safety around 2 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Misled by GPSNew HampshireNew Hampshire Fish and Game Department
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us