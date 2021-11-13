Fast-Moving Storm Causes Damage Across New England

From Massachusetts to Rhode Island to Connecticut, Saturday night's storms moved in and out very quickly.

Parts of Connecticut were particularly hard hit.

“It was a big noise," said John Caron of Branford, Connecticut. "I didn’t know if it was thunder or something else, and it was something else. A big tree fell on my house.”

Parts of southern New England, including southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, were under multiple tornado warnings between 4 and 7 p.m. as fierce winds and torrential rains blew through.

“It was just a circular motion that was a beautiful weather event," said Cathy Vitagliano of East Haven, Connecticut. "Scary as hell.”

In Middleboro, traffic backed up as cars squeezed by a giant tree that toppled over onto Interstate 495 south.

Thunder, lightning and downpours pounded Franklin.

And in Ashland, a tree was struck by lightning, causing significant damage to numerous buildings and vehicles. No one was injured, but the Red Cross was called in to assist displaced residents.

Units are operating on Presidents Row where a tree was struck by lightning, causing significant damage to numerous buildings and vehicles. Red Cross notified for numerous displaced residents. Town inspectors are also on site assessing.



Miraculously, there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/GTv9ivOv4M — Ashland Fire (@AshlandMAFire) November 14, 2021

People witnessed hail in Needham.

It marked two days in a row of significant weather events -- no rest for Mother Nature or for people caught in the middle of the action who are now dealing with the fallout like debris and damage.

On Saturday night, there were several thousand people without power across eastern Massachusetts, primarily on the Cape.