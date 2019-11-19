Fatal Crash Closes Lane on Route 1 North in Danvers

A fatal single-vehicle crash has shut down one lane on Route 1 North in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to state police.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday just north of Route 62.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police tweeted.

The left lane was temporarily closed while authorities cleared the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation by state police assigned to the Essex County District attorney's office.