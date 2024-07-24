MBTA

Fatal train crash involving MBTA Red Line train at South Station

By Thea DiGiammerino

MBTA Transit Police

There are severe delays on the MBTA Red Line after a fatal crash involving a train at Boston's South Station on Wednesday, according to T officials.

It's believed the victim entered the tracks intentionally as a train was approaching, according to MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan. He was struck and died of his injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"On behalf of the transit Police Department and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent's loved ones and friends," Sullivan wrote.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The emergency response led to 30-minute delays on the Red Line during rush hour.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MBTABoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us