Stoneham police officer resigns amid investigation into his use of ‘vulgar and racially insensitive language'

A Stoneham, Massachusetts, police officer has resigned from the department after an investigation found he violated department policies with his use of "vulgar and racially insensitive language," town officials said Monday.

An internal investigation into Sgt. Thomas Heller began in spring 2023, according to a joint statement from Stoneham Town Administrator Dennis Sheehan and Stoneham Police Chief James O'Connor.

Town officials did not specify what comments were made but said it happened on multiple occasions while Heller was on duty. He was also accused of being untruthful during the internal investigation.

Heller chose to resign when faced with termination, and the town did not contest it.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Heller did not receive any additional compensation or wages beyond what was owed to him under his collective bargaining agreement and the law. The POST Commission was notified, and the results of the investigation and outcome were provided to the Commission," the statement from town officials noted.

Heller was on administrative leave for a portion of the investigation.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Massachusetts Coalition of Police for comment.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.