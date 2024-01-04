Ex-Stoneham cop who stiffed landlords avoids prison time at sentencing

A former Stoneham, Massachusetts, police detective with a history of evictions and unpaid civil judgements has avoided prison time after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court in September.

Robert Kennedy was sentenced to two years of probation with 90 days of home confinement and location monitoring. At the sentencing hearing in Boston Thursday morning, Judge Denise Casper also ordered Kennedy to pay more than $14,000 in restitution to the Goldstein family, the disgraced former cop's most recent landlords in Stoneham.

Mental health treatment is one of the conditions of probation, which may include counseling for gambling.

"Today's sentence should send a clear message: no one is above the law," acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to hold accountable those who exploit their positions and engage in fraudulent activities that compromise the very principles they are sworn to uphold."

In February, an NBC10 Boston investigation detailed how court records show the detective sergeant had a pattern of not paying landlords the monthly rent stretching back two decades, including a property owned by an elderly couple in Woburn.

We reported how, in recent years, housing court records show Kennedy and his girlfriend racked up more than $50,000 in unpaid rent while being evicted from apartment complexes in Stoneham and Reading.

During that three-year period, salary records we obtained revealed Kennedy had earned more than a half-million dollars as a police officer.

As we first reported, federal court documents accused Kennedy of applying for rental assistance to delay eviction proceedings, even allegedly obtaining $10,000 of taxpayer assistance meant for people who make a fraction of his income.

After seeing our investigation, a couple contacted us and said Kennedy and his girlfriend had not paid a dime since moving into their property in late 2022.

During a subsequent interview, Aarti and Peter Goldstein described how the police officer's security deposit and first month's rent checks both bounced. They also showed us how Kennedy had allegedly used a family member's Social Security number to obtain a clean credit report.

The Goldsteins would later provide that same testimony to a federal grand jury, according to the criminal indictment for wire fraud.

Even after being arrested by the FBI and indicted in federal court, Kennedy did not pay rent to the Goldsteins. We were there in June when the couple was finally able to evict him from the property.

"This has been a seven-month odyssey," Peter Goldstein told us that day. "It's that difficult and he fought us at every turn. He knew the system. He knew which hearings to go to and which not to. He knew to file his appeals at the last minute. He was very good. He was a maestro at what he did."

The plea agreement called for $14,275 to be paid in restitution to account for the Goldsteins' losses in rental income.

In exchange for the guilty plea to two wire fraud counts, federal prosecutors stipulated they would not pursue identity theft charges related to Kennedy's alleged use of a family member's Social Security number to obtain a clean credit report during the rental application process.

Kennedy drove away from our questions when we approached him outside the Stoneham Police Department last February. He called in sick for a couple of weeks before announcing his retirement.

Kennedy also did not provide any answers when we caught up with him outside the federal courthouse following his FBI arrest in late March.

