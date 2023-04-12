Local

Catalytic Converters

After Hundreds of Catalytic Converter Thefts in Mass., NH, Feds to Announce Arrests

By Matt Fortin

Federal authorities are expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a theft and burglary crew, allegedly responsible for stealing hundreds of catalytic converters across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The U.S. Attorney's Office Massachusetts Division is scheduled to make the announcement at 11 a.m. at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

The "regional" crew is being accused of stealing over 470 catalytic converters in the two New England states.

Catalytic converters are found on the underside of cars, and are commonly targeted by thieves because of the valuable metals they contain, such as platinum.

Catalytic Converters
