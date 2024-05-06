car crash

Vehicle crashes into Fenway Park gate, Boston police say

The crash was connected to a driver going the wrong way near the intersection of Boylston and Exeter streets in Back Bay, where cars were hit, according to police

By Asher Klein

Boston's Fenway Park
A vehicle crashed into a gate at Boston's Fenway Park on Monday morning, police said.

The crash took place at Gate C, on Lansdowne Street, according to Boston police. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle hit a forklift, according to a representative for the Boston Red Sox, who added, "Thankfully, no injuries were reported on the scene."

The crash was connected to a driver going the wrong way near the intersection of Boylston and Exeter streets in Back Bay, where cars were hit, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if the driver hurt in Fenway was the wrong-way driver, or how the incidents were connected.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

