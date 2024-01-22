Fire at Framingham apartment building may have been intentionally set

A fire at an apartment building in Framingham, Massachusetts, may have been intentionally set, investigators said Monday.

Firefighters were called to the building at 1630 Worcester Road just before 4 p.m.

Doors and walls covered in black soot, hallway lights melted - that is what's been left behind inside.

“I opened my door, it was like, it looked like Hell, you couldn’t see anything, it was so thick," one resident told NBC10 Boston.

The fire started on the first floor in a lobby area of one of the buildings at The Green apartment complex.

“Like I was in a dream and Satan was going to pop out, no visual, I also couldn’t see the door across, no lights.”

Tenants on the first floor say the smoke was so thick in the hallway they couldn’t escape and waited on their balcony in frigid temperatures until they got the all-clear.

“I was going to get a facecloth and run down the hallway with my family, or throw a mattress off the balcony and jump like the 12 feet down because there was no other spot we could go. We were like trapped," another man said.

Investigators aren’t releasing details of what they found at the scene but they tell us it’s possible from the evidence they gathered that someone may have set the fire on purpose.

“It could have been a mass casualty, especially how bad the smoke was," another neighbor said.

Four people, including Alicia Lyons, were taken to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

“It’s scary, I don’t feel safe here anymore, I don’t understand why people want to harm other people," Lyons said.

A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered for any information that leads to the person who may have started the fire.

