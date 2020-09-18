Fire Burns Chelsea Buildings; Occupant Who Tried Fighting It Hospitalized

A man was hospitalized Friday after trying to fight a fire that broke out in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Fire officials say the blaze on High Street reached three alarms. It started at one building and spread to the house behind it.

People in the home were trying to put it out with a hose, officials said. One man went into cardiac arrest and was taken unresponsive to a hospital.

The fire had been knocked down as of Friday evening.

One man is in the hospital after trying to take out a fire at this Chelsea home with a water hose. No word on his condition. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/yYCI1YI7Ao — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) September 18, 2020

Firefighters had difficulties with access, manpower and water on the dead-end street.

Crews were only able to fight the fire inside for a short time before having to evacuate and attack it from outside.