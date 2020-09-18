Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Fire Burns Chelsea Buildings; Occupant Who Tried Fighting It Hospitalized

A man went into cardiac arrest while trying to put out a fire that spread to a second building in Chelsea, Massachusetts

A fire broke out Friday on High Street in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

A man was hospitalized Friday after trying to fight a fire that broke out in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Fire officials say the blaze on High Street reached three alarms. It started at one building and spread to the house behind it.

People in the home were trying to put it out with a hose, officials said. One man went into cardiac arrest and was taken unresponsive to a hospital.

The fire had been knocked down as of Friday evening.

Firefighters had difficulties with access, manpower and water on the dead-end street.

Crews were only able to fight the fire inside for a short time before having to evacuate and attack it from outside.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfireChelsea
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us