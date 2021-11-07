Fire Captain Who Rushed Into Deadly NH Blaze Suffered Serious Burns, Chief Says

A fire captain who helped rescue people from a burning building in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday night became engulfed in flames and was seriously burned, officials said in an update Sunday.

One person died in the fire, while several people, including a baby, were rescued. The firefighter and another person were taken to Boston for treatment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Manchester fire Capt. Steve DesRuisseaux had rushed into the blaze when he saw people trapped on an upper floor as his crew arrived at the six-unit building on Dutton Street about 6:10 p.m., Chief Andy Parent said.

Several people were rescued from the fire, including a baby.

Firefighters rescued two girls, two men and a woman from the third floor and a man from the second floor by ladder, Parent said. But DesRuisseaux became overcome with flames, and a breathing device got caught on a ladder, trapping him.

He was driven to a local hospital, then flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where doctors assessed that he had second- and third-degree burns on about 35-40% of his body.

DesRuisseaux is recovering, officials said.

"The actions of the crews last night went above and beyond the call of duty, and Captain DesRuisseaux's efforts were nothing short of heroic. Captain DesRuisseaux's actions led to the rescue of six people and is a true testament to Steve's professionalism," Battalion Chief Dave Flurey said in a statement.

Eleven fire departments helped the Manchester Fire Department fight the blaze.

Among those saved was a baby. Video shows a firefighter clutching the baby tightly, descending down a ladder to safety. The same firefighter then climbed back up the ladder to rescue more people trapped inside, with intense flames raging only feet away.

.@ManchesterFD saving a baby from this home. Six people were saved in total. One firefighter and a tenant were med flighted to Boston for burns. And one person has lost their life. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/sdWjl40uLu — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) November 7, 2021

Parent said Saturday that crews saved as many people as they could, but after extinguishing the fire, they discovered one person didn't make it.

“Once things started going sideways, we pulled everybody out of the building and we found later that there was a person out back,” Parent said.

The victim was found dead on the second floor back porch, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said.