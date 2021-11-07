Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MANCHESTER

Fire Captain Who Rushed Into Deadly NH Blaze Suffered Serious Burns, Chief Says

Capt. Steve DesRuisseaux as hailed as a hero by the Manchester Fire Department for helping to rescue people in the fire on Dutton Street

By Staff Reports

A fire captain who helped rescue people from a burning building in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday night became engulfed in flames and was seriously burned, officials said in an update Sunday.

One person died in the fire, while several people, including a baby, were rescued. The firefighter and another person were taken to Boston for treatment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Manchester fire Capt. Steve DesRuisseaux had rushed into the blaze when he saw people trapped on an upper floor as his crew arrived at the six-unit building on Dutton Street about 6:10 p.m., Chief Andy Parent said.

Several people were rescued from the fire, including a baby.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Gillette Stadium 26 mins ago

Outdoor Skating Rink at Gillette Stadium to Reopen

Framingham 46 mins ago

Framingham Mayor-Elect Hospitalized Days After Winning Race

Firefighters rescued two girls, two men and a woman from the third floor and a man from the second floor by ladder, Parent said. But DesRuisseaux became overcome with flames, and a breathing device got caught on a ladder, trapping him.

He was driven to a local hospital, then flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where doctors assessed that he had second- and third-degree burns on about 35-40% of his body.

DesRuisseaux is recovering, officials said.

"The actions of the crews last night went above and beyond the call of duty, and Captain DesRuisseaux's efforts were nothing short of heroic. Captain DesRuisseaux's actions led to the rescue of six people and is a true testament to Steve's professionalism," Battalion Chief Dave Flurey said in a statement.

Eleven fire departments helped the Manchester Fire Department fight the blaze.

Among those saved was a baby. Video shows a firefighter clutching the baby tightly, descending down a ladder to safety. The same firefighter then climbed back up the ladder to rescue more people trapped inside, with intense flames raging only feet away.

Parent said Saturday that crews saved as many people as they could, but after extinguishing the fire, they discovered one person didn't make it.

“Once things started going sideways, we pulled everybody out of the building and we found later that there was a person out back,” Parent said.

The victim was found dead on the second floor back porch, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew HampshirefireManchester Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us