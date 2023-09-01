WAKEFIELD

Fire crews respond to Main Street in Wakefield

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

Emergency crews were on scene of an apparent fire early Friday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

The Wakefield Fire Department confirmed it was responding to a building on Main Street.

Video of the scene showed firefighters on scene, and light smoke coming from the building. Windows appeared to be broken for ventilation.

Fire officials said that more information would be available later on Friday.

