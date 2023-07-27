Truck rollover on I-95 in Wakefield leads to delays for commuters

A big rig truck rolled over on Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Wakefield, Massachusetts, according to the state's Department of Transportation.

The truck crash happened on the northbound side of the highway, before Exit 57, DOT reported. Lanes had to be closed following the crash, and at one point, traffic had to get by via the breakdown lane.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Wakefield on I-95-NB before Exit 57, two left lanes closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 27, 2023

Drivers have been warned to expect delays if they are commuting through the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.