Fire in Allston Guts Several Restaurants

Multiple Boston businesses appeared to suffer severe damage in a fire Tuesday night in Allston.

The Boston Fire Department responded to the fire that broke out at 180 Brighton Avenue, which burned through several stores on the block.

In a tweet just before 10 p.m., fire officials said they were still working to gain control and knock the fire down.

Photos from the fire department showed damage to Amelia's Taqueria, iFresh Noodle and Thai Place, as well a Bank of America branch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Companies responded to a fire at 180 Brighton Av & chased the fire thru several stores in the block. Fire was quickly went to a 3rd alarm. Attacking from front side & back side as well as the roof allowing companies to gain control to knock down fire. All companies still working pic.twitter.com/gr8V8oUHEd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2022

No further information was immediately available.