Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
allston

Fire in Allston Guts Several Restaurants

The Boston Fire Department was on the scene of a fire on Brighton Avenue in Allston; photos appeared to show damage to Amelia's Taqueria, iFresh Noodle and Thai Place, as well a a Bank of America branch

By Mike Pescaro

Boston Fire Department

Multiple Boston businesses appeared to suffer severe damage in a fire Tuesday night in Allston.

The Boston Fire Department responded to the fire that broke out at 180 Brighton Avenue, which burned through several stores on the block.

In a tweet just before 10 p.m., fire officials said they were still working to gain control and knock the fire down.

Photos from the fire department showed damage to Amelia's Taqueria, iFresh Noodle and Thai Place, as well a Bank of America branch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

allstonMassachusettsBOSTONfireBoston Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us