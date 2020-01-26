Fire in Charlestown Sends 3 to Hospital

Three people, including one child, have been hospitalized following an early morning fire in Charlestown, Massachusetts on Sunday.
The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the second floor of an apartment building on Tufts Street in Charlestown. Officials have since extinguished the blaze, which caused damage estimated at around $500,000.
A total of eight people have been displaced by the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.
As of early Sunday morning, there's been no update given on the condition of those taken to the hospital.