Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
EAST BOSTON

Fire knocked down at three-story building in East Boston

The cause of the fire is being investigated

By Matt Fortin

fire in east boston
Boston FIre Department

A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a three-story building on Meridian Street in East Boston.

Crews were on scene of the fire at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, and firefighters were able to knock down heavy fire in the basement. There was heavy smoke, limiting visibility.

The building — which was unoccupied at the time of the fire — appeared to be home to multiple businesses on its first floor, including a restaurant and a salon.

The fire was knocked down by around 4:30 a.m. No one was reported hurt.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the fire was the subject of an investigation by Boston Fire Deaprtment.

Crews were to remain on scene to check for hot spots.

More East Boston news

EAST BOSTON Jun 24

Police investigate rock hitting windshield in East Boston

EAST BOSTON Jun 16

Suffolk Downs to host music festival this weekend, marking ‘Re:SET' for venue

This article tagged under:

EAST BOSTON
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us