Large Fire Reported at Brockton Hospital, Evacuations Underway: LIVE UPDATE

Firefighters are battling a fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Tuesday morning and evacuations are reportedly underway.

Brockton fire confirmed only that they are at the scene of a fire at the hospital, located on Centre Street. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Brockton fire is on scene of a 4th alarm fire at the Brockton Hospital. Avoid the area. Updates will be sent as we get more info and a press conference will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/7x9o2etDda — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 7, 2023

The fire department said just before 9:30 a.m. that the fire had been knocked down and no one was injured. Evacuations are ongoing.

Chief Nardelli has ordered a 6th alarm for a fire in the Brockton Hospital. Fire is knocked down. In addition to Brockton Fire resources we have requested mutual aid assistance. No injuries. Beginning evacuations of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/o59vD8DlUN — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 7, 2023

The Brockton Emergency Management Agency and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency are also on scene.

Currently: Brockton emergency services (Fire, police and emergency management) are on scene of a 4th alarm fire at the Brockton Hospital.



We ask residents to please avoid the area as there are multiple public safety personnel working and responding to the scene. — BEMA (@Brockton_EMA) February 7, 2023

Personnel from our eastern MA regional office are on-scene assisting City of #Brockton public safety teams with a 4-alarm fire at Brockton Hospital.



Please follow @Brockton_EMA for further updates and avoid the area. https://t.co/IS3CaTz5Ro — MEMA (@MassEMA) February 7, 2023

Aerial footage showed smoke coming from the building and multiple fire vehicles at the scene.

Sharon fire said it is operating "as part of an ambulance strike team" and that evacuations were underway.

SA-3 is currently operating as part of an ambulance strike team for the evacuation operation at Brockton Hospital due to an ongoing fire incident. https://t.co/weJhA4T68Y — Sharon Fire L1880 (@SharonFire1880) February 7, 2023

The Hanover, Hanson and Rockland fire departments said they are also responding to the scene.

#HFD C-1, Ambulance-1 & Ambulance-2 are responding mutual aid to the Town of Brockton, 680 Centre St. (Brockton Hospital) for the 3rd alarm fire with Hazmat Team Activation. pic.twitter.com/3RCf0AgKmI — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) February 7, 2023

Hanson Chief and Ambulance 2 responding mutual aid to the City of Brockton for an 3rd alarm fire and ambulance strike team activation at Brockton Hospital pic.twitter.com/xPiLWgbs1R — Hanson Firefighters (@hfd2713) February 7, 2023

Rockland Firefighters are responding as part of an Ambulance Strike Team to assist with the evacuation at the 3rd alarm fire at the Brockton Hospital. pic.twitter.com/0la8GII6zS — ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) February 7, 2023

The 216-bed hospital is described on its website as "the oldest and largest inpatient facility in its service area, which is designated as the city of Brockton and twenty-one surrounding municipalities."