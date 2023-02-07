Large Fire Reported at Brockton Hospital, Evacuations Underway: LIVE UPDATE

Firefighters are battling a fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Tuesday morning and evacuations are reportedly underway.
Brockton fire confirmed only that they are at the scene of a fire at the hospital, located on Centre Street. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
The fire department said just before 9:30 a.m. that the fire had been knocked down and no one was injured. Evacuations are ongoing.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The Brockton Emergency Management Agency and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency are also on scene.
Aerial footage showed smoke coming from the building and multiple fire vehicles at the scene.
Sharon fire said it is operating "as part of an ambulance strike team" and that evacuations were underway.
The Hanover, Hanson and Rockland fire departments said they are also responding to the scene.
The 216-bed hospital is described on its website as "the oldest and largest inpatient facility in its service area, which is designated as the city of Brockton and twenty-one surrounding municipalities."