Lawrence Mayor's Chief of Staff Charged With Possession of Child Sex Images

The chief of staff for the mayor of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday night on two counts of possession of child sex images.

Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, 48, was arrested after state police troopers executed a court-authorized search warrant on electronic devices in his home, a state police spokesman said.

The state police Cyber Crime Unit began the investigation that led to Martes-Rosario's arrest in December after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child sex images uploaded from an IP address associated with his home on Mount Auburn Street. They said further investigation tied the IP address to Martes-Rosario.

After obtaining the search warrant Monday, members of the Cyber Crime Unit went to Martes-Rosario's home around 6:30 p.m. and conducted a forensic examination of electronic devices, locating dozens of child sex images on his iPad.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Martes-Rosario is the chief of staff for Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena, state police confirmed.

State police troopers transported Martes-Rosario to the state police barracks in Andover for booking. Bail was set at $1,050, which he posted.

He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.