Fire reported on MBTA Blue Line tracks delays train service

A fire on the third rail of the MBTA Blue Line disrupted service Thursday morning.

Smoke was reported at about 8:45 a.m. at Airport, the MBTA wrote on social media. Blue Line riders should expect delays of about 15 minutes.

Blue Line: Delays of about 15 minutes due to reports of smoke at Airport. Service is standing by while personnel investigate. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 25, 2024

The flames have since been put out but delays are still expected as trains remain on standby, the MBTA said.

The Boston Fire Department is investigating the cause.