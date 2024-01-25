MBTA Blue Line

Fire reported on MBTA Blue Line tracks delays train service

The fire, which occurred along the third rail near Logan Airport, has been extinguished

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A fire on the third rail of the MBTA Blue Line disrupted service Thursday morning.

Smoke was reported at about 8:45 a.m. at Airport, the MBTA wrote on social media. Blue Line riders should expect delays of about 15 minutes.

The flames have since been put out but delays are still expected as trains remain on standby, the MBTA said.

The Boston Fire Department is investigating the cause.

