Firefighter hurt, seven people displaced after fire in Roxbury

By Thea DiGiammerino

A firefighter was taken to the hospital and seven people were forced from their home Friday when fire broke out at a building in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The firefighter who was transported had minor injuries, officials said.

Firefighters responded to three-family home on Dorr Street around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived they found fire on the second and third floors and into the attic.

There is major damage to the building's rear porch. The Red Cross has responded to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

