Firefighter, Resident Injured in Leominster Fire

A firefighter and resident were injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Leominster firefighters responded to 54 Mount Pleasant Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a 3-alarm blaze.
One firefighter suffered a knee injury, while a woman who lives in the home suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, the fire department said.
Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.