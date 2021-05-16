Firefighter, Resident Injured in Leominster Fire

A firefighter and resident were injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Leominster firefighters responded to 54 Mount Pleasant Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a 3-alarm blaze.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One firefighter suffered a knee injury, while a woman who lives in the home suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, the fire department said.

Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.