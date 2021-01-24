Firefighters Battle 2 Blazes South of Boston in Frigid Temperatures

With temperatures in the single digits overnight, firefighters braved the elements in battling blazes in Kingston and New Bedford, Massachusetts early Sunday.

In Kingston, firefighters from Duxbury responded with mutual aid to a two-alarm fire.

The extreme temperatures at last nights fire in Kingston made everything freeze very quickly. This included our gear, hoses and not to mention turning the streets to complete ice. #weather #firefighters pic.twitter.com/l5p6Tjisif — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 24, 2021

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the blaze. No address was given and no reports of damage were immediately made available.

Further south in New Bedford, officials fought a fire at 55 River St. that reached three alarms. No injuries or reports of damage have yet been made at this scene, either.

