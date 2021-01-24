Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Freezing Fires

Firefighters Battle 2 Blazes South of Boston in Frigid Temperatures

By Jake Levin

With temperatures in the single digits overnight, firefighters braved the elements in battling blazes in Kingston and New Bedford, Massachusetts early Sunday.

In Kingston, firefighters from Duxbury responded with mutual aid to a two-alarm fire.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the blaze. No address was given and no reports of damage were immediately made available.

Further south in New Bedford, officials fought a fire at 55 River St. that reached three alarms. No injuries or reports of damage have yet been made at this scene, either.

More local coverage

Weather forecast 3 hours ago

Coldest Day of the Year So Far Likely Sunday

massaschusetts 2 hours ago

Massachusetts Is Set to Ease Some COVID Restrictions Monday. Here's What to Know

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Freezing FiresNew BedfordKingston
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us