Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Blaze in Worcester

Firefighters are at the scene of a 3-alarm blaze in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on William Street, according to the Telegram.

Firefighters have reportedly been ordered out of the building and are attacking the flames from the exterior.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed heavy smoke pouring from the building.