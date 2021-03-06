3-Alarm Blaze Tears Through Cape Cod Home

Firefighters in Sandwich battled a three-alarm house fire at least partially fueled by debris and storage material early Saturday morning.

A call came in from a neighbor around 2:30 a.m., who said a nearby home on Bourne Avenue was on fire, Sandwich Fire Chief John J. Burke said.

The home was not occupied, and no one was injured in the fire, officials said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The house, which Burke described as a "hoarding situation," was known to the fire department, as "do not enter" signs had previously been posted to the outside. The fire took off quickly, he said.

The 30 firefighters who responded to the scene had the blaze under control around 5:30 a.m., Burke said.