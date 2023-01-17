Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire.

When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke showing from the roof.

At 5:30 this morning the Somerville FAO received 911 call reporting a fire in a home on Wigglesworth street. HQ companies arrived on scene and reported smoke showing from the roof. A WF was ordered by D/C Hallinan bringing E1 and C3 to the scene. There are no reported injuries pic.twitter.com/BbEtFT0LhL — Somerville Firefighters Local 76 (@somfdlocal76) January 17, 2023

Video from the scene showed a two-story home with some exterior damage.

No injuries were reported.