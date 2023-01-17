Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire.

When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke showing from the roof.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Video from the scene showed a two-story home with some exterior damage.

No injuries were reported.

More Massachusetts stories

MASS PIKE 34 mins ago

3 Crashes Snarl Traffic on Mass. Pike Tuesday Morning

missing person 17 hours ago

‘We're Really Concerned': Search Expands. for Missing Brookfield Woman

This article tagged under:

Somerville
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us