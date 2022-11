A fire broke out Tuesday evening in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter showed emergency vehicles blocking off busy Washington Street.

The fire started on the top two floors of a triple-decker on the 3900 block of Washington Street, the Boston Fire Department said.

At approximately 5:45 heavy fire in the rear of 3927 Washington , Roslindale.The fire was in the 2nd and 3rd floors ,a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/ed6e1vZm19 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 9, 2022

This is a video of what the 2st arrival companies saw when pulling up . Video courtesy of a resident Michelle pic.twitter.com/oG5aEKAMOv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 9, 2022

By abut 7:30 p.m., officials said the heavy fire had been knocked down.

No further information was immediately available.