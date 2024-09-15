Chelsea

Firefighters battle flames in Chelsea building

Chelsea Fire says they are responding to a fire in the area of 132-134 Congress Ave.

Authorities are responding to a fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, when they arrived they could see flames in all three floors of the structure.

Three people were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation.

The investigation of the fire is ongoing.

