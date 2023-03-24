Local

Scituate

Several Beach Homes Burn in Massive Scituate Fire

A huge fire broke out Friday night on Glades Road in Scituate, Massachusetts, spreading to multiple buildings

By Mike Pescaro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Crews are fighting a massive fire that spread between several oceanfront homes Friday night in Scituate, Massachusetts.

The blaze broke out on Glades Road. Crews from eight communities responded, according to Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy. Fire departments in Hanover, Hingham, Kingston and Hanson were among those to send firefighters.

The Scituate Police Department said around 9:30 p.m. that no injuries had been reported. People are being asked to stay away from the area.

Five homes were damaged extensively, with two others sustaining some damage, as well, Murphy said.

At least one structure seen in footage recorded by NBC10 Boston around 9 p.m. appeared to be completely destroyed, with only the frame and stairs standing.

PHOTOS: Fire Rages in Scituate

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting people who were displaced, Murphy said.

Police said people living in the area should expect power outages, as well as discoloration and pressure issues with their water.

Murphy noted that most of the homes affected are worth between $700,000 and $1 million.

This article tagged under:

ScituateMassachusettsfire
