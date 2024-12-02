Chelsea

Firefighters battle ‘labor intensive' house fire overnight in Chelsea

The home on Cherry Street was situated in a tight area, making it hard to get equipment close to the fire

By Matt Fortin

A fire broke out late Sunday night at a home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and it proved to be a challenging fight for responding firefighters.

The Chelsea Fire Department got reports shortly before midnight Sunday of smoke coming from the roof of a home on Cherry Street. When firefighters got to the scene, the residents of the home had already been able to evacuate, according to Chief John Quatieri.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Crews found fire in the walls and ceiling on the second and third floors.

"It was a pretty labor intensive operation," Chief Quatieri said. "They had to pull the walls and ceiling to get at the fire. It's a pretty tight area — we had difficulty getting equipment in close."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Solar panels covering the roof added another obstacle, since firefighters weren't able to open the roof up for ventilation.

The fire was knocked down, and firefighters remained on scene putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The city's building department responded to assess the building. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

More Chelsea news

Everett Nov 22

9 arrests made in North Shore drug sweep, feds say

Chelsea Nov 20

Moped driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Chelsea, police say

This article tagged under:

Chelsea
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us