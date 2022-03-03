Firefighters Battling Blaze at Martha's Vineyard Restaurant

Firefighters were battling a large blaze Thursday morning at a restaurant on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Ocean View Restaurant in Oak Bluffs.

According to the Martha's Vineyard Times, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and Edgartown fire crews are on the scene. Firefighters were able to beat down flames coming through the roof of the establishment but they have since popped back up, and the wind is blowing smoke toward the downtown area.

The popular restaurant, on Chapman Avenue, is located near Oak Bluffs Harbor.

The Salvation Army told NBC10 Boston its emergency disaster services are on scene of the 3-alarm blaze to provide food, hydration and lunch to first responders. Crews were expecting to be on scene for several hours and will continue to provide assistance as requested.

No other information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.