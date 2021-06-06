Firefighters Battle Multi-Building Blaze in Lowell

Officials battled a massive 5-alarm fire on Clare Street in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning.

The fire was first called in around 8:45 a.m. at 43-45 Clare St., fire officials said, and soon spread to next door at 49 Clare St. Twenty-two residents have been displaced between the two buildings, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Three firefighters were taken to area hospitals for heat exhaustion, officials said. All injuries are believed to be minor.

A kitten was also rescued from the blaze.

Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Both buildings sustained heavy damage to the second and third floors, he said.

Mutual aid was received from at least eight communities, Charron said, and both the Salvation Army and Red Cross are helping with the displaced occupants.