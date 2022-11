Firefighters battled a house fire at a building in Natick, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Union Street. No injuries were reported.

#BREAKING: house fire on Union Street in Natick



Firefighters tell me no injuries, no one inside home



Firefighters tell me no injuries, no one inside home

Cause of fire unknown at this time

Aerial and ground footage showed smoke and flames coming from the home.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.