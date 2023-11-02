Firefighters battling blaze in Revere home, heavy smoke showing

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a home on Howard Street in Revere, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.
The fire was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the building.
There were people inside the home when the fire broke out, but it does not appear that anyone was injured.
No further details were immediately available.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.