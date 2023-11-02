Will new DNA evidence be revealed at court hearing in Ana Walshe murder case?

A scheduled court hearing for accused murderer Brian Walshe is scheduled to be held Thursday morning, and new DNA evidence related to the case could be revealed at that time.

An August court hearing in the case of Walshe, who is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, was postponed for two months because prosecutors said they were still awaiting DNA analysis from an independent laboratory. They have not said what DNA was being tested.

Regardless, that evidence could be key to the prosecution's case in a murder trial that has received national and even international atention -- Ana Walshe was born in Serbia, where locals have been closely watching the case.

NBC10 Boston Legal analyst Michael Coyne said earlier this month that the DNA is especially important because investigators never found Ana Walshe’s body. Not only do prosecutors have to prove that he murdered his wife, they also have to prove that she’s dead, he said.

“A bone fragment in and of itself doesn’t prove death necessarily," Coyne said. "It proves she may have been injured, but they’re trying to prove first-degree murder."

The wait for this new evidence was enough to postpone a hearing for her husband Brian Walshe, who is accused of killing his wife.

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset, was initially reported missing by her husband, who said she'd left early the morning of New Year's Day. But days later, after a search that included parts of Washington, D.C., where she worked for a major realty company, Brian Walshe was arrested on charges of misleading police. He was later charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

In the expansive search for her body, law enforcement eventually found in a dumpster near his mother's house pieces of clothes and jewelry that Brian Walshe said she was wearing when she left their house early New Year's Day, along with a hacksaw that had a bone fragment in, prosecutors have said.

They also have alleged that Brian Walshe suspected Ana of having an affair. His mother had hired a private investigator into her, they said.

The last activity in the case outside of court came back in August, when a tip from two people prompted a police search of a wooded area in Peabody. Authorities later said the search yielded nothing.

Brian Walshe has waived his right to attend Thursday's hearing and is not expected to appear in court.