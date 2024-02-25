Massachusetts

Firefighters take down car fire in Lakeville

Lakeville Fire says they responded to reports of a car fire on Tyler's way at around 12:10 p.m.

Authorities took down a vehicle fire in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

Lakeville Fire says they responded to reports of a car fire on Tyler's way at around 12:10 p.m.

The driver had reported a mechanical failure then discovered the fire when he got out of the car, according to authorities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

All occupants and a dog got out of the vehicle without injury, according to the fire department.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsLakeville
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us