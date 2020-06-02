Local

Brockton

Fireworks Explode as Protesters and Police Clash in Brockton

By Kathryn Sotnik and Mike Pescaro

Watch continuing coverage of protests in Boston and Brockton above.

A protest against police brutality in Brockton, Massachusetts, grew violent Tuesday night as demonstrators shot fireworks at officers, who deployed pepper spray and tear gas.

The protest began peacefully earlier in the day, but after 8 p.m., tensions began to rise.

Firecrackers and glass bottles were thrown at police, who set off tear gas in response.

The crowd began to disperse, but as police advanced back toward it, protesters returned to face them.

It was then that a large firework exploded in the middle of the group of officers.

Almost immediately, police pushed toward the crowd and fired pepper spray into the air.

The National Guard was also on the scene.

More to come.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsGeorge Floydprotestpolice brutality
