The worst of the storm will end early Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain and strongest wind shifts offshore as the front clears New England.

While the sun may poke out, the runoff will continue. Rivers and streams will stay swollen and continue rising throughout the day and into Thursday as mild temperatures contribute to continued snowmelt.

We might see another flare up of showers into the afternoon, but these will be minor and brief. Gusty winds will return after a lull this morning, but we’re only anticipating gusts to near 30 mph at times. Instead of a hard freeze, our temps will slowly saunter back to the low 30s by morning, allowing us with plenty of time to dry out overnight.

How much snow did northern New England get?

Some areas of northern New England saw substantial snowfall instead of rain as a result of this storm. Areas in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire all received 10 inches of snow or more.

Another big storm this weekend

We’ll see some quieter weather in the next two days, with highs still cracking 40. More melting is in store into the weekend as ANOTHER strong storm approaches with more rain.

This one has caught our eye for more strong winds and downpours. In fact, the weather maps look identical to this current storm! The big difference is there won’t be any antecedent cold this time around, but there WILL be more on the back side of the storm Saturday night and Sunday.

Prepare for a slap of cold to carry into next week as well.

Plenty of things to update in the days ahead. We’ll be here for you.

