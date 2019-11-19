FIRST ALERT: Snow North, Rain South Significantly Impacting Morning Commute

Just as quickly as Monday‘s storm moved out, we have a new system and another batch of wintry precipitation early Tuesday morning.

We are in First Alert for a significant impact in the morning commute in far western and northern New England, where we have a winter weather advisory for a myriad of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for several hours.

The more populated cities of southern New England: Hartford, Springfield, Providence, Worcester, and Boston, are mostly just a cold rain, but that will slow us down, too.

For the higher elevations of northwest Connecticut, western Massachusetts, through much of Vermont, northern New Hampshire, and northern Maine, temperatures are just cold enough for some icy side roads and sidewalks, especially the walk to the car in the driveway.

Total ice and snow accumulation is estimated to be 1-to-2-inches.

A wave of low pressure generating this precipitation will move to the northeast Tuesday, with drying from southwest to northeast as the day goes on. We may even see some sunshine in Connecticut later in the day. But for most of us, it remains gray and chilly with a high temperature in the 30s to mid-40s along the south coast.

There’s not too much in the way of wind and the waves at the ocean are calming down with low tide Tuesday morning.

Little change is expected overnight, with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Perhaps there may be some patchy black ice with temperatures in the 20s and 30s north, 30s and 40s south.

Wednesday, there will be another upper level disturbance keeps the skies mostly cloud, with a chance of mixed rain and snow showers. There will be no significant accumulation expected outside of the taller mountains, but plenty of clouds with a high temperature in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

On Thursday, we’ll have sunshine! It’s probably the only day this week with mostly sunny skies, thanks to high pressure coming in. Temperatures should rebound well into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Another fast-moving front will push in Friday with a chance of showers, becoming more windy with a high temperature in the 50s.

Rain may change to snow in the mountains Friday night before ending early Saturday, as colder air comes back for the weekend. On Saturday, we should see more sun than clouds with a high temperature near 40 degrees.

The next weather system may come in Saturday night and Sunday, with a chance of rain or snow before the weekend is over.

The 10-day forecast now goes out to Thanksgiving, and it looks like there may be more unsettled wintry mix arriving the middle of next week as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.