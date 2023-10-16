First Night Boston moves to City Hall Plaza

First Night Boston, the city's New Year's Eve celebration, will have a new home for its hub this year at the newly updated City Hall Plaza, event organizers announced Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of people attend the event each year, which this year will start at noon on Sunday, December 31 and ring in 2024, ending around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

This year the main stage will move from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza as the original location undergoes a reconstruction. The event includes music, artists, and other performances including a laser and pyrotechnic show and multiple sets of fireworks. There are also ice sculptures, dancing, figure skating and other family-friendly fun at multiple central locations in the city.

“City Hall Plaza was designed for events like First Night—opportunities for community to come together and celebrate our shared love for Boston,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a press release. “I’m so excited to announce that First Night will be coming to Boston City Hall in 2024 and can’t wait to join our residents as we ring in the new year.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

First Night Boston is the largest New Year's celebration in New England and free to attend. A full schedule of events and locations will be available closer to the event.

For more information, visit the First Night Boston website here.

As we say goodbye to 2022, Boston's making sure it's going out with a bang. First Night 2023 kicked off today with a parade on Boylston Street, and now the countdown to midnight starts at Copley Square.