Fitchburg Police Officer Struck by Vehicle

A police officer was injured Wednesday when they were struck by a vehicle in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
Officials said a Fitchburg officer who is part of a state police task force was injured after being struck by a vehicle while trying to attempt a suspect on Mechanic Street.
The extent of the officer's injuries is not yet known.
State police said they are searching for the suspect with help from troopers on the ground, K-9 units and the Air Wing.
No further information was immediately available.