Fitchburg Police Officer Struck by Vehicle

A police officer was injured Wednesday when they were struck by a vehicle in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Officials said a Fitchburg officer who is part of a state police task force was injured after being struck by a vehicle while trying to attempt a suspect on Mechanic Street.

During an attempt to arrest a suspect this morning on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg, a local police officer who is part of an MSP task force was injured after being struck by a vehicle. Search for suspect is ongoing. State Police patrols, K-9, and Air wing are participating. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 16, 2022

The extent of the officer's injuries is not yet known.

State police said they are searching for the suspect with help from troopers on the ground, K-9 units and the Air Wing.

No further information was immediately available.