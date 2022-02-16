RMV Employees Fired for Faking More Than 2K Road Tests

More than 2,000 Massachusetts drivers must retake their road tests after they were wrongly given licenses at the Brockton Service Center, transportation officials said.

In a two-year scheme, Brockton Service Center employees granted licenses without road tests starting in April 2018. When a Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) supervisor noticed "suspicious activity" in 2020, the RMV launched an internal investigation and referred the issue to law enforcement, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said.

During the investigation, the RMV determined that approximately 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a road test. Two road test examiners and two service center employees were fired from the Brockton Service Center. Letters have been sent to customers who did not complete the road test, according to MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard.

“All of the impacted individuals have been contacted and will be required to take and pass a road test within 10 days," Goddard said. "The RMV has terminated four employees involved in this matter and will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation.”

If the affected drivers don’t take the road test within ten days, their license will be suspended. If they take it and don’t pass, they will be given a learner’s permit. All testing will be free, according to the RMV, and affected drivers will be allowed to schedule appointments outside of normal road test hours if needed.

RMV officials said they have taken steps since April 2021 to prevent this from happening again, including instituting additional controls in its system used for license transactions such as adjusting access to functions in the RMV system, revising business processes, and implementing enhanced monitoring and auditing of license transactions.

The beleaguered agency has a history of costly administrative mistakes.

In the wake of a crash that killed seven members of a motorcycle club in New Hampshire in June 2019, transportation officials revealed that the RMV failed to process thousands of notifications it received from other states, allowing them to pile up in boxes for years.

As the RMV worked to sift through a massive backlog of driving violations that came to light, the agency punished scores of innocent drivers, taking away their licenses in error, and forced some into a frustrating appeals process that can take weeks to resolve.

More than a year after a scandal revealed a stunning back at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, the agency said it’s finished processing boxes of out-of-state notifications it had ignored for years. That development was included in a letter Registrar Jamey Tesler sent to Sen. Eric Lesser this month.