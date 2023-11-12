People trapped inside burning Worcester home rescued by firefighters

A fire broke out Sunday night at a triple-decker in Worcester, Massachusetts, trapping people inside as bright, orange flames could be seen shooting into the night sky.

Fire officials tell NBC10 Boston they responded to a call around 8 p.m. for a structure fire at 1 Cohasset Street and found people were trapped on the third floor with heavy fire showing through several windows on the second and third floors, as well as the attic.

Two people were rescued from the third floor via fire ladders and they were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roach.

All fire crews were ordered out of the building due to the threat of a collapse, and firefighters began a defensive attack.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was a partial roof collapse, from the middle to the back of the building. Crews remained on scene as of 10:30 p.m.

Videos shared on social media showed the fire erupting from the home.

Eight people have been displaced by the blaze.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.