Flammable object thrown through window in Mattapan, causing small fire

By Thea DiGiammerino

Arson investigators are working in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood after someone threw what police described as a flammable object through a window Tuesday afternoon.

Boston police said the object caused a small fire at 27 West Main St. Images from the scene showed a smashed glass window panel in a door to the building.

The arson squad has been called in to investigate.

A male suspect ran off on foot, according to police. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

