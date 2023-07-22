Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Flooding impacts multiple Massachusetts cities

Storrow Drive in Boston experienced some flooding westbound on Friday night as rain came through part of the city.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Mark Garfinkel

Several roads in Massachusetts were impacted by flooding on Friday night, due to the heavy rainfall coming down over highly saturated ground.

Storrow Drive in Boston experienced some flooding westbound on Friday night as rain came through part of the city.

Carter Street on Route 1 South in Chelsea, Massachusetts also experienced flooding.

Additionally, heavy flooding and lightning in Lynn and Saugus caused flooded roadways.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Local flooding on several Wellesley roads impacted traffic on route 9, and a tree that was struck by lightning. It was captured on video by an officer and posted on social media.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

hopkinton 2 mins ago

Hopkinton authorities continue search for missing swimmer; Sandy Beach closed until further notice

forecast 2 hours ago

Mostly sunny Saturday starts a warming trend in New England

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us