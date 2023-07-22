Flooding impacts multiple Massachusetts cities

Several roads in Massachusetts were impacted by flooding on Friday night, due to the heavy rainfall coming down over highly saturated ground.

Storrow Drive in Boston experienced some flooding westbound on Friday night as rain came through part of the city.

Carter Street on Route 1 South in Chelsea, Massachusetts also experienced flooding.

Additionally, heavy flooding and lightning in Lynn and Saugus caused flooded roadways.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Heavy flooding & lightning in Lynn & Saugus caused flooded roadways. Here, Lynn firefighter Peter Olsen carries Chanel Caruso, age 4, as her mom Nicole walks from their stranded car on Alley St. Lightning strikes in Saugus. Watch ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ at 11. ⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/zmgHdtYWia — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) July 22, 2023

Local flooding on several Wellesley roads impacted traffic on route 9, and a tree that was struck by lightning. It was captured on video by an officer and posted on social media.