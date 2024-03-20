Flynn ‘fed up' with behavior at St. Patrick's Day Parade, floats moving it out of Southie

The St. Patrick's Day Parade has been an annual tradition in South Boston for decades, but rowdy behavior associated with the festivities have a city leader calling for change.

City Councilor Ed Flynn, whose district includes South Boston, says there needs to be a crackdown, including a zero-tolerance policy on public drinking, fighting, and destruction of property.

"Over the last several years, it's turned into a place for people to come to party for three days," said Flynn. "It's a Mardi Gras atmosphere."

NBC10 Boston obtained disturbing video of a fight that unfolded at Medal of Honor Park in South Boston Sunday during this year's parade. At least three people can be seen assaulting a man, who then tumbles down an embankment, gets kicked and smashes into a fence, and then has things thrown at him.

Flynn says there needs to be major changes. He floated the idea of bringing in the National Guard to monitor MBTA stations before, during and after the parade, and perhaps even moving the parade out of the neighborhood and into downtown Boston.

"I'm fed up," said Flynn. "I don't necessarily want to see the parade move, but I don't want to see this behavior continue, either."

"I think people love having the parade in Southie, so I couldn't imagine it being moved downtown," said South Boston resident Mallory McArdle.

"You've got to keep it here. This is where people come, this is the heart of Irish. You've got to keep it here," added resident Maddie Connelly.

As for the fight that broke out on Sunday, sources say it is under investigation, but it's unknown if anyone has been arrested for this incident.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the parade organizers, but they said they had no comment about Flynn's remarks.