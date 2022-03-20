Fog Clears By Midday, Temps Reach 60s

We’ve finally made it to Spring! The Vernal Equinox occurs this morning at 11:33AM which is when the sun’s most direct rays are focused on the Equator! It will feel more like Spring today as temperatures reach the low 60s across much of eastern Connecticut into Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire, and into southern Maine!

This morning we’ll start out with some patchy fog, especially across southeastern areas, but sunshine will be on the increase this morning into this afternoon with winds out of the west on the increase as well. Much of the day will be dry across the region, but a few showers will be pop up across the higher terrain of central and northern New England which will likely transition to snow showers later this afternoon into this evening.

Isolated showers are possible across the Berkshires later this afternoon and evening too. Highs push 60 south, mostly in the 50s north, 40s across the higher terrain.

A cold front will pass through the region tonight bringing with it a few rain showers south, snow showers north, but not expecting much in the way of accumulation. Winds will also pick up overnight out of the northwest with gusts over 25mph. Lows drop into the 20s and 30s north, mid 30s to around 40 south.

Monday starts off dry and breezy as we find ourselves in a northwest air flow with highs in the 50s south, 40s north. Tuesday will feature slightly cooler temperatures as northwest winds continue to flow out of Canada. The next chance for widespread precipitation arrives late Wednesday into Thursday as low pressure ejects out of the Ohio River Valley. In terms of precipitation type, we may see some snow and sleet at the onset across interior southern New England and snow across central and northern areas with marginally cold air in place. Overall, it looks like milder air will flow into the system changing much of the precipitation to rain by Thursday, but still some details in that portion of the forecast to iron out. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!