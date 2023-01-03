Forklift Accident in Danvers Sends 1 to Hospital

One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a forklift accident in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to fire officials.
The incident happened at 30 Endicott Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Danvers Fire Department.
The accident resulted in some minor damage to a concrete wall.
OSHA was called, and the incident was under investigation, fire officials said.
