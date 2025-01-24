Forklift crash takes out wires, utility pole in Waltham

A utility pole came crashing down on a parked car in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Friday after a forklift operator accidentally hit the wires attached to it, according to police.

Waltham police confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident on Castle Street. The power was disconnected for safety -- NBC10 Boston has reached out to Eversource to see how many customers are impacted.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

No citations have been issued.

No other details were immediately available.